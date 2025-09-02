Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama ASAP Offers Community Respite With ‘Recharge, Reset’ Rooms

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Ikigai, the Japanese concept of one’s sense of purpose in life or reason for being, and the Army’s Suicide Prevention Month theme of ‘Connect to Protect’ have a special place in the heart of one Army Substance Abuse Program Specialist at Camp Zama.

    #SuicidePreventionMonth #FindingYourIkigai #PeopleFirst #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention Month
    U.S. Army Japan
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

