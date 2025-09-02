Capt. Randel Metzinger Shares His Experiences Working with the III MEF Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976054" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Randel Metzinger, officer in charge, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, speaks about his experiences serving in the III MEF Band at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2025. The III MEF Band provides musical support for military ceremonies, community relations, and official functions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: LIGHT JAZZ PIANO TRIO (JAZZY-BABY) performed by Summer Nights/stock.adobe.com