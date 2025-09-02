Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Randel Metzinger Shares His Experiences Working with the III MEF Band

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Randel Metzinger, officer in charge, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, speaks about his experiences serving in the III MEF Band at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2025. The III MEF Band provides musical support for military ceremonies, community relations, and official functions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: LIGHT JAZZ PIANO TRIO (JAZZY-BABY) performed by Summer Nights/stock.adobe.com

    TAGS

    III MEF Band
    music band
    III MEF Band Hall

