    Bishop Neal Buckon with a message for Joint Task Force DC Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Bishop Neal Buckon, the Auxillary Bishop for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, visited the D.C. Armory to speak with D.C. leadership and bless the chapel located at the armory. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 17:20
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Guard
    chaplain
    DCSafe

