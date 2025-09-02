Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Theater Medical Command Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Eric Goins 

    3d Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General of the 3d Theater Medical Command, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, former Deputy Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command, on Sept. 6, 2025 in Forest Park, GA at Gillem Enclave. The U.S. Army holds change of command ceremonies to formally commemorate the transfer of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Eric Goins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976042
    VIRIN: 250907-A-CR163-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276104
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Theater Medical Command Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download