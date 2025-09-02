3d Theater Medical Command Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General of the 3d Theater Medical Command, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, former Deputy Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command, on Sept. 6, 2025 in Forest Park, GA at Gillem Enclave. The U.S. Army holds change of command ceremonies to formally commemorate the transfer of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Eric Goins)