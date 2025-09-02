Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Ryan David Conducts Interview during Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.06.2025

    Video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan David, Commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses the unit's mission during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on September 7, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. The training enhances trust, interoperability, and coordination between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

