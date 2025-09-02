1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Ryan David Conducts Interview during Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan David, Commander of 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses the unit's mission during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on September 7, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. The training enhances trust, interoperability, and coordination between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)