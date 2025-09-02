Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Cyprus militaries conduct airborne training together during BRIGHT STAR 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and paratroopers from the Republic of Cyprus execute over-the-ramp jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules, Borg Al-Arab Air Base, Sept. 3, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise, and senior leader seminar held in the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976024
    VIRIN: 250903-A-LX346-2001
    Filename: DOD_111275640
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Cyprus militaries conduct airborne training together during BRIGHT STAR 25, by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C130J
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    Republic of Cyprus (Cyprus)
    Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt)
    #CENTCOM
    #BrightStar25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download