U.S. and Cyprus militaries conduct airborne training together during BRIGHT STAR 25

U.S. Army Soldiers and paratroopers from the Republic of Cyprus execute over-the-ramp jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules, Borg Al-Arab Air Base, Sept. 3, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise, and senior leader seminar held in the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|09.02.2025
|09.07.2025 11:23
|B-Roll
|976024
|250903-A-LX346-2001
|DOD_111275640
|00:05:44
|EG
|2
|2
