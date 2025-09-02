Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Reconnaissance Drone Operations at Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion utilize their reconnaissance drone during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 6th, 2025. The Dutch EOS-C long range reconnaissance drone provides the ability to target enemy forces and protect NATO assets throughout the exercise. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976023
    VIRIN: 250906-A-JL185-3931
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111275612
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DE

    This work, Dutch Reconnaissance Drone Operations at Saber Junction 25, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

