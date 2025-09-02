Dutch Reconnaissance Drone Operations at Saber Junction 25

Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion utilize their reconnaissance drone during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 6th, 2025. The Dutch EOS-C long range reconnaissance drone provides the ability to target enemy forces and protect NATO assets throughout the exercise. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|09.05.2025
|09.07.2025 09:46
|Video Productions
