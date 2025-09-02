Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2 CAV Conducts Tactical Patrols during Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct tactical patrols during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on September 6, 2025. This multinational exercise brings together NATO allies and partner nations, reinforcing commitment to collective defense, regional stability, and the strengthening of enduring alliances. The training fosters trust and enhances interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 09:40
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

