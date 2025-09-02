1/2 CAV Conducts Tactical Patrols during Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct tactical patrols during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on September 6, 2025. This multinational exercise brings together NATO allies and partner nations, reinforcing commitment to collective defense, regional stability, and the strengthening of enduring alliances. The training fosters trust and enhances interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)