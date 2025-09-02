Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct tactical patrols during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, on September 6, 2025. This multinational exercise brings together NATO allies and partner nations, reinforcing commitment to collective defense, regional stability, and the strengthening of enduring alliances. The training fosters trust and enhances interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976022
|VIRIN:
|250906-A-JL185-6099
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111275610
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1/2 CAV Conducts Tactical Patrols during Saber Junction 25, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.