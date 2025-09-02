Tech. Sgt. Christian Scott, a member of the 171st Civil Engineering Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, gives a shout-out to the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 08:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|976020
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-OK627-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111275591
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Scott - Steelers Shout-Out, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.