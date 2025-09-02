Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Taylor - Eagles Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Nick Taylor, a member of the 171st Civil Engineering Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, gives a shout-out to the NFL Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 08:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976019
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-OK627-1006
    Filename: DOD_111275588
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Taylor - Eagles Shout-Out, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171ARW
    NFLEagles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download