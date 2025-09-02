Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Fascetti and Staff Sgt. Burda - Steelers Shout-Out

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jordan Fascetti and Staff Sgt. David Burda, boom operators at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, give a shout-out to the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 08:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 976016
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-OK627-1003
    Filename: DOD_111275582
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Fascetti and Staff Sgt. Burda - Steelers Shout-Out, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171ARW
    NFLSteelers
    Pittsburgh

