Fort McCoy personnel honor Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy on his birthday with special remembrance ceremony, Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, 88th Readiness Division, and many others participate in a special remembrance ceremony Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis., to remember Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy — the namesake of Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held on the birthday of McCoy, who was born on Sept. 5, 1867. Maj. Gen. McCoy is whom Fort McCoy, Wis., is named after. The son of a Civil War captain, McCoy was a prominent local resident who served as a lawyer, district attorney, county judge and mayor of Sparta, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)