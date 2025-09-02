Fort McCoy personnel honor Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy on his birthday with special remembrance ceremony, Part 1

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, 88th Readiness Division, and many others participate in a special remembrance ceremony Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis., to remember Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy — the namesake of Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held on the birthday of McCoy, who was born on Sept. 5, 1867. Maj. Gen. McCoy is whom Fort McCoy, Wis., is named after. The son of a Civil War captain, McCoy was a prominent local resident who served as a lawyer, district attorney, county judge and mayor of Sparta, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
