    2025 Community Connections Day Holloman Air Force Base B-Roll

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    The biennial Community Connections day was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Taking place on the same day as the Ace of Races marathon, this event provided an opportunity for the local and national community to visit Holloman AFB and interact with Airmen and their families, and see Holloman up close and personal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 17:23
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US

    Open House
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Community Relations
    new mexico
    community connections day

