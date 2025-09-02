U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Fleet Anti-terroism Security Team Central Command, Egyptian and Saudi Arabian special operations forces participate in close quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care training during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Ras Al Tin Naval Base, Egypt, Sept 3, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Cary Turner)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 08:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975989
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-AC387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111275224
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Close Quarters Battle and Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by CPL Cary Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.