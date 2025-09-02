Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Close Quarters Battle and Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cary Turner 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Fleet Anti-terroism Security Team Central Command, Egyptian and Saudi Arabian special operations forces participate in close quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care training during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Ras Al Tin Naval Base, Egypt, Sept 3, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Cary Turner)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 08:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: EG

    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Close Quarters Battle and Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by CPL Cary Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Egypt
    BrightStar
    Marines
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25
    BS25

