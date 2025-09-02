Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Vikings Shout-Out

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class John Solem with the Minnesota National Guard cheers on the Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 6, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 12:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 975975
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-DY230-9988
    Filename: DOD_111275069
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

