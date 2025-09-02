Flight crews piloting two UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade provide aerial firefighting support during an active vegetation fire at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. Flight crews use Bambi Buckets, a large bucket suspended from beneath the helicopter that is designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on any terrain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 23:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975967
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-XD912-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111274799
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bucket Operations, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
