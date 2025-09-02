Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bucket Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Flight crews piloting two UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade provide aerial firefighting support during an active vegetation fire at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. Flight crews use Bambi Buckets, a large bucket suspended from beneath the helicopter that is designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on any terrain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975967
    VIRIN: 250827-A-XD912-1008
    Filename: DOD_111274799
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bucket Operations, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bambi Bucket
    Blackhawk 92F
    Hawaii
    Chinook
    blackhawk
    firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download