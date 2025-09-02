For 30 years, DKI APCSS has been a bridge—connecting nations, building trust, and fostering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. From our classrooms to capitals across the region, our 16,000 alumni lead with courage, vision, and cooperation—turning dialogue into action, and partnerships into lasting security. In a region of consequence, we stand together—advancing resilience and capacity—so that peace and prosperity endure for generations to come. This is our story.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975964
|VIRIN:
|250902-D-GP332-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111274711
|Length:
|00:15:23
|Location:
|HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DKI APCSS 30th Anniversary Documentary, by Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.