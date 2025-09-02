DKI APCSS 30th Anniversary Documentary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975964" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 30 years, DKI APCSS has been a bridge—connecting nations, building trust, and fostering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. From our classrooms to capitals across the region, our 16,000 alumni lead with courage, vision, and cooperation—turning dialogue into action, and partnerships into lasting security. In a region of consequence, we stand together—advancing resilience and capacity—so that peace and prosperity endure for generations to come. This is our story.