Basilone Road Closure Update

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand, a combat videographer with Marine Corps Installations West, gives an update on the closure and construction progress of Basilone Road at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. Due to the extent of the damage and the repairs necessary to ensure everyone's safety, Basilone Road will be closed until further notice. We kindly request your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to safely restore the road. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand).
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975953
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-GY986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111274617
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
