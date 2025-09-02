Basilone Road Closure Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand, a combat videographer with Marine Corps Installations West, gives an update on the closure and construction progress of Basilone Road at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. Due to the extent of the damage and the repairs necessary to ensure everyone's safety, Basilone Road will be closed until further notice. We kindly request your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to safely restore the road. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand).