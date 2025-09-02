Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basilone Road Closure Update

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand, a combat videographer with Marine Corps Installations West, gives an update on the closure and construction progress of Basilone Road at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. Due to the extent of the damage and the repairs necessary to ensure everyone's safety, Basilone Road will be closed until further notice. We kindly request your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to safely restore the road. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand).

    This work, Basilone Road Closure Update, by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Road Construction
    MCIWEST
    Basilone Road
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC

