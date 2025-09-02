U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in the change of command ceremony for Col. Roy J. Nicka, the outgoing commanding officer of MAG-13 and Col. Alexander E. Goodno, the incoming commanding officer of MAG-13 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2025. During his command, Nicka balanced readiness across four fifth generation fighter squadrons, enabling three unit deployments and one bilateral exercise, spearheaded the Marine Corps' first MQ-9A Reaper inter-theater redeployment into the Indo-Pacific region, and ultimately generated more than 7.000 flight hours of strike, fighter and reconnaissance mission in support of 3rd MAW (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: SERIOUS-TENSE-EMOTION-(NO-REASONS-REMAIN)_AdobeStock_1531686704 composed by Tasty Tunes)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975950
|VIRIN:
|250903-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111274417
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Reel: MAG-13 Change of Command, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
