    Reel: MAG-13 Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in the change of command ceremony for Col. Roy J. Nicka, the outgoing commanding officer of MAG-13 and Col. Alexander E. Goodno, the incoming commanding officer of MAG-13 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2025. During his command, Nicka balanced readiness across four fifth generation fighter squadrons, enabling three unit deployments and one bilateral exercise, spearheaded the Marine Corps' first MQ-9A Reaper inter-theater redeployment into the Indo-Pacific region, and ultimately generated more than 7.000 flight hours of strike, fighter and reconnaissance mission in support of 3rd MAW (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: SERIOUS-TENSE-EMOTION-(NO-REASONS-REMAIN)_AdobeStock_1531686704 composed by Tasty Tunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975950
    VIRIN: 250903-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111274417
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: MAG-13 Change of Command, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MCAS YUMA
    F-35B Lightning II
    mag-13
    Marines
    change of command

