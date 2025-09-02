Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division celebrates 104 years of history and legacy

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participate in the division’s birthday celebration at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3-5, 2025. The week-long celebration marked the Division’s 104th birthday with events designed to build morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:16
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

