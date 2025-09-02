Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall’s hurricane evacuation process explained

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, outlines hurricane evacuation processes at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025. According to the commander, aircraft and critical assets are secured and relocated first, followed by evacuation of Airmen and their families. Once the storm passes, personnel return to restore operations and continue the mission, highlighting the Wing’s commitment to protecting resources while maintaining combat capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:00
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

