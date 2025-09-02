Tyndall’s hurricane evacuation process explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975945" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, outlines hurricane evacuation processes at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025. According to the commander, aircraft and critical assets are secured and relocated first, followed by evacuation of Airmen and their families. Once the storm passes, personnel return to restore operations and continue the mission, highlighting the Wing’s commitment to protecting resources while maintaining combat capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)