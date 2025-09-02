U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, outlines hurricane evacuation processes at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025. According to the commander, aircraft and critical assets are secured and relocated first, followed by evacuation of Airmen and their families. Once the storm passes, personnel return to restore operations and continue the mission, highlighting the Wing’s commitment to protecting resources while maintaining combat capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 17:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975945
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-RP050-5805
|Filename:
|DOD_111274219
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall’s hurricane evacuation process explained, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
