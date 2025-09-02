1st Cavalry Division tests counter UAS capabilities during Operation Return of the Condor

Troopers, assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct Operation Return of the Condor, testing small unmanned aerial systems and sensors to detect sUAS at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22–27, 2025. The operation was part of Transforming in Contact 2.0, Pegasus Charge, which is modernizing detection systems to provide a clearer sight picture of the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
