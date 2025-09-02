Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division tests counter UAS capabilities during Operation Return of the Condor

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers, assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct Operation Return of the Condor, testing small unmanned aerial systems and sensors to detect sUAS at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22–27, 2025. The operation was part of Transforming in Contact 2.0, Pegasus Charge, which is modernizing detection systems to provide a clearer sight picture of the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975941
    VIRIN: 250822-A-CK796-2455
    Filename: DOD_111274186
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Unmanned Aerial Systems
    DIVARTY
    Pegasus Charge
    1st Cavalry Division
    Transforming in Contact 2.0
    Operation Return of the Condor

