Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division celebrates 104 years of history and legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division conducted a closing ceremony for the end of Cav Week on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 5, 2025. The week long celebration marked the division’s 104th birthday with events designed to build morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975938
    VIRIN: 250905-A-UG808-8604
    Filename: DOD_111274057
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division celebrates 104 years of history and legacy, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    1st Cavalry Division
    Army
    Texas
    Fort Hood
    Cav Week 104

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download