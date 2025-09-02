The 1st Cavalry Division conducted a closing ceremony for the end of Cav Week on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 5, 2025. The week long celebration marked the division’s 104th birthday with events designed to build morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975938
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-UG808-8604
|Filename:
|DOD_111274057
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division celebrates 104 years of history and legacy, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
