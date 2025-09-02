U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, gear up before assisting U.S. Marshals in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975935
|VIRIN:
|250830-Z-KR723-6209
|Filename:
|DOD_111273999
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals, agencies in D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS
