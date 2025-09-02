Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals, agencies in D.C. Safe and Beautiful

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Landon Evans 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, gear up before assisting U.S. Marshals in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975935
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-KR723-6209
    Filename: DOD_111273999
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with U.S. Marshals, agencies in D.C. Safe and Beautiful, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, National Guard

