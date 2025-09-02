Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twenty-First Air Force Hype Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    The Twenty-First Air Force is the leader for excellence in Expeditionary Agile Combat Support, advanced Rapid Global Mobility training, and education in Expeditionary Operations. The Twenty-First Air Force provides direct oversight of the Global Air Mobility Support System, Joint Base installation support, world-wide contingency response, and builds partnership capacity mission sets within the global mobility enterprise. Located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., the Twenty-First Air Force provides administrative control for one U.S. Air Force center, nine wings, and one group within Air Mobility Command, to include the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base Fl, the 19th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base AR, the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group at Pope Field, N.C., the 87th Air Base Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, and 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, DE, the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing at Ramstein AB, Germany, the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025
    Location: US

    Expeditionary Center
    21AF
    Twenty-First Air Force

