1-121st Field Artillery Regiment with the Wisconsin Army National Guard firing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) as part of the unit Live Fire Certification at Fort McCoy on 25 August 2025.
(U.S. Army Video by Kendra Pierce, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975928
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-QN786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111273779
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-121st FA firing HIMARS at Fort McCoy, by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
