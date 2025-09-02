Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-121st FA firing HIMARS at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Kendra Pierce 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    1-121st Field Artillery Regiment with the Wisconsin Army National Guard firing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) as part of the unit Live Fire Certification at Fort McCoy on 25 August 2025.
    (U.S. Army Video by Kendra Pierce, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975928
    VIRIN: 250825-A-QN786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111273779
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-121st FA firing HIMARS at Fort McCoy, by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMAR
    WIARNG
    Fort Mc Coy MVI
    1-121st Field Artillery Regiment

