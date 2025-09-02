FBI Seattle: 8.25.25 Press conference on the Decker search

Press conference with Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Peter Orth and Sheriff Mike Morrison on August 25, 2025, announcing FBI Seattle’s two-day grid search operation from August 25-26, 2025, within the vicinity of the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, WA, to locate Travis Decker, wanted for three state counts of murder first-degree and kidnapping first-degree.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|975925
|VIRIN:
|250825-D-D0355-1870
|Filename:
|DOD_111273711
|Length:
|00:21:40
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
