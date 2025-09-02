Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NS25: 1st ANGLICO Coordinates Close Air Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenya Hernandez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinates close air support with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 775 during Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2025. Marines participating in the exercise continue to train and enhance the survivability and the lethality of the naval expeditionary force, while fully integrating with joint forces and multinational partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenya Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975922
    VIRIN: 250902-M-FX156-1001
    Filename: DOD_111273689
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NS25: 1st ANGLICO Coordinates Close Air Support, by LCpl Kenya Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st anglico
    5th SFAB
    NS252
    Marines
    Army
    NorthernStrike2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download