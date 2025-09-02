Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFT - Resume Writing

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    AFPC - Career Field Team - Land your dream job with a winning resume! This video covers key sections, tailoring, the STAR method, KSAs, and more. Learn how to showcase your accomplishments and get noticed!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975920
    VIRIN: 250630-D-JK875-8892
    Filename: DOD_111273649
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFT - Resume Writing, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    job search
    career development
    resume writing
    Civilian
    KSA's

