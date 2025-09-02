Representatives from the Republic of Korea’s air force along with members of the Korea Forest Fire Prevention Division and Forest Disaster Management participate in a base tour showcasing the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) mission alongside our partners within the aerial wild land fire fighting community within the U.S. Forest Service, The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and other aerial wildland fire agencies at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, September 2, 2025. The tour included various levels of ground training, a live water demonstration, and a tour of a MAFFS-equipped C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The California National Guard proudly facilitated this exchange with the Republic of Korea, helping enable a crucial transfer of knowledge in cutting-edge aerial wildfire suppression techniques and strategies and sharing experiences that collectively strengthen defenses against the threat of wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975918
|VIRIN:
|250902-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111273646
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Collaborative Wildland Fire Defense with the Republic of Korea., by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
