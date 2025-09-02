Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF - Career Broadener

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The NAF Career Broadener Program is a cornerstone of the Air Force's NAF leadership development framework. This prestigious program offers structured developmental opportunities designed to broaden and enhance the leadership skills of high-potential employees.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975914
    VIRIN: 250630-D-JK875-3179
    Filename: DOD_111273630
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    NAF
    Career Broadener
    Force Support Development
    NAF Development
    Air Force Civilian Development

