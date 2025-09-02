Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 5th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi

    All Hands Magazine

    250905-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 05, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025 concluding, USS John Finn departing Jakarta August 29th, and USS New Hampshire entering the yards September 3rd. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    USS New Hampshire (SSN 778)
    USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025

