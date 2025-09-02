250905-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 05, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025 concluding, USS John Finn departing Jakarta August 29th, and USS New Hampshire entering the yards September 3rd. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 5th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
