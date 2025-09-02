Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweet Sounds Inside the USAFA Cadet Chapel

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The restored Catholic organ was played inside the #USAFA Cadet Chapel for the first time in six years—marking a major milestone in the chapel’s renovation.

    Performed by two of the original organists, this moment honored both heritage and craftsmanship.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975891
    VIRIN: 250902-F-PC759-1472
    Filename: DOD_111272999
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sweet Sounds Inside the USAFA Cadet Chapel, by SSgt Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USAFA #Chapel #Organ

