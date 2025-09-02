The restored Catholic organ was played inside the #USAFA Cadet Chapel for the first time in six years—marking a major milestone in the chapel’s renovation.
Performed by two of the original organists, this moment honored both heritage and craftsmanship.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975891
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-PC759-1472
|Filename:
|DOD_111272999
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sweet Sounds Inside the USAFA Cadet Chapel, by SSgt Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
