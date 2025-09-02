September is Suicide Prevention Month

September marks Suicide Prevention Month—a time for us to come together as a community to raise awareness, share resources, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the well-being of our Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members.
Each year, we renew our hope that deaths by suicide will decline—and ultimately, cease altogether. Yet the reality remains sobering. In 2023, nearly 50,000 Americans—including Veterans, Service members, and Civilians—lost their lives to suicide. That’s one life every 11 minutes. And because many suicides go unreported due to stigma or shame, the true toll may be even greater.
This year’s Army theme, “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect,” reminds us that suicide prevention begins with connection. Strong, positive relationships foster belonging, encourage healthy coping, and build the support networks we all need—especially in times of crisis.
Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 12:39
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|975890
VIRIN:
|250905-A-WQ150-6144
Filename:
|DOD_111272995
Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
