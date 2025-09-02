Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September is Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    September marks Suicide Prevention Month—a time for us to come together as a community to raise awareness, share resources, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the well-being of our Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members.

    Each year, we renew our hope that deaths by suicide will decline—and ultimately, cease altogether. Yet the reality remains sobering. In 2023, nearly 50,000 Americans—including Veterans, Service members, and Civilians—lost their lives to suicide. That’s one life every 11 minutes. And because many suicides go unreported due to stigma or shame, the true toll may be even greater.

    This year’s Army theme, “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect,” reminds us that suicide prevention begins with connection. Strong, positive relationships foster belonging, encourage healthy coping, and build the support networks we all need—especially in times of crisis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975890
    VIRIN: 250905-A-WQ150-6144
    Filename: DOD_111272995
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

