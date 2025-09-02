Fight Night Light Heavyweight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Tyler Thompson, Delta Battery commander, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks as to why he boxes on Aug. 27th, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. He will be participating in the Fort Hood 'Fight Night' in the Light Heavyweight match on Sept. 12th, 2025. (US Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)