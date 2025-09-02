Pfc. Chester Plummer, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 62d Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks as to why he boxes on Aug. 28th, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. He will be participating in the Fort Hood 'Fight Night' in the welterweight match on Sept. 12th, 2025. (US Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 12:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975888
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-MF603-6091
|Filename:
|DOD_111272958
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
This work, Fight Night Welterweight Match, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
