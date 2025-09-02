Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fight Night Welterweight Match

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Pfc. Chester Plummer, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 62d Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks as to why he boxes on Aug. 28th, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. He will be participating in the Fort Hood 'Fight Night' in the welterweight match on Sept. 12th, 2025. (US Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975888
    VIRIN: 250904-A-MF603-6091
    Filename: DOD_111272958
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Night Welterweight Match, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Fight Night
    Fort Hood
    Boxing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download