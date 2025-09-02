Patriot Reload Operations

2nd Lt. Quinne Erickson and Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, execute Patriot reload training, Aug. 20th, 2025, on Fort Hood, Texas. Patriot reload training hones Soldier proficiency in rapid missile reload operations, ensuring sustained readiness and maintaining the Brigade’s air defense capability. (US Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975884
|VIRIN:
|250808-A-MF603-5665
|Filename:
|DOD_111272915
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
