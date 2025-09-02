Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Reload Operations

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    2nd Lt. Quinne Erickson and Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, execute Patriot reload training, Aug. 20th, 2025, on Fort Hood, Texas. Patriot reload training hones Soldier proficiency in rapid missile reload operations, ensuring sustained readiness and maintaining the Brigade’s air defense capability. (US Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975884
    VIRIN: 250808-A-MF603-5665
    Filename: DOD_111272915
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TEXAS, US

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Fort Hood
    Air Defense Artillery

