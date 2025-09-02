All Hands Update Episode 38

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250904-N-KE573-9522 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (September 04, 2025) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield returns to Naval Base Guam, August 31st, after completing a routine deployment to the Indo-Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam hosts an open-base event, August 30th through September 2nd, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and USS Gerald R. Ford and its carrier strike group transits the North Cape Fjord, August 29th. All Hands Update, produced by Defense Media Activity headquarters and distributed by American Forces Network, provides Department of Defense personnel and their family members serving outside of the United States, its territories, or possessions a direct source for news updates and other timely, relevant information. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)