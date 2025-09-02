Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Hands Update Episode 37

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown 

    All Hands Magazine

    250828-N-KE573-5024 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (August 28, 2025) Admiral Daryl Caudle assumes the duties as the 34th Chief of Naval Operations, August 25th, during an assumption of office ceremony held in Washington, D.C., more than 6,400 service members, 100 aircraft, and 7 U.S. and Canadian vessels gather in Alaska, August 17th, to kick off exercise northern edge 2025, and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara conducts its first-ever port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 16th through the 21st. All Hands Update, produced by Defense Media Activity headquarters and distributed by American Forces Network, provides Department of Defense personnel and their family members serving outside of the United States, its territories, or possessions a direct source for news updates and other timely, relevant information. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975878
    VIRIN: 250828-N-KE573-5024
    Filename: DOD_111272829
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update Episode 37, by PO2 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download