All Hands Update Episode 37

250828-N-KE573-5024 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (August 28, 2025) Admiral Daryl Caudle assumes the duties as the 34th Chief of Naval Operations, August 25th, during an assumption of office ceremony held in Washington, D.C., more than 6,400 service members, 100 aircraft, and 7 U.S. and Canadian vessels gather in Alaska, August 17th, to kick off exercise northern edge 2025, and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara conducts its first-ever port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 16th through the 21st. All Hands Update, produced by Defense Media Activity headquarters and distributed by American Forces Network, provides Department of Defense personnel and their family members serving outside of the United States, its territories, or possessions a direct source for news updates and other timely, relevant information. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)