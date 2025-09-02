U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Stoner, 122nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, right, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 10:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|975865
|VIRIN:
|250904-Z-BX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272615
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, September 2025 Commander's Video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
