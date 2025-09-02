USACE Repair Fleets - Keeping the Nation's Economy Flowing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USACE Repair Fleets are specialized teams of dedicated professionals operating across the nation’s rivers and waterways. Their mission is to repair, maintain, and extend the life of essential navigation infrastructure—responding rapidly to emergencies and performing scheduled maintenance with precision and skill.