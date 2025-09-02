Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Repair Fleets - Keeping the Nation's Economy Flowing

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The USACE Repair Fleets are specialized teams of dedicated professionals operating across the nation’s rivers and waterways. Their mission is to repair, maintain, and extend the life of essential navigation infrastructure—responding rapidly to emergencies and performing scheduled maintenance with precision and skill.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975856
    VIRIN: 250905-D-ZQ575-9052
    Filename: DOD_111272529
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    commerce
    repair fleet
    USACE
    navigation

