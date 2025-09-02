U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 and Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), conduct a flight operation with an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the Harrier. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975855
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-YH653-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111272525
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223 (B-Roll), by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.