    Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223 (B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 and Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), conduct a flight operation with an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the Harrier. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975855
    VIRIN: 250828-M-YH653-1002
    Filename: DOD_111272525
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

