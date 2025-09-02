Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration visits VMA-223 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 and Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, from Oregon, deputy commandant of Combat Development and Integration (CD&I), conduct a flight operation with an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. Austin visited Marines and Sailors from VMA-223 to gain insight on the internal workings of the squadron and observe maintainer and pilot proficiency and expertise with the Harrier. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)