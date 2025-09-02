Eyes on the sky for Baltic counter-drone exercise

A joint counter-drone exercise has taken place in Latvia, aimed at strengthening NATO’s defence readiness along the country’s borders.
Exercise Baltic Trust 25 was organised by the Latvian National Guard in partnership with the NATO Communications and Information Agency. Nearly 500 people attended from NATO member and partner countries alongside 100 representatives from industry.
Along with new counter-drone technology, the participants tried out new drones and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems.
The exercise underscored NATO’s commitment to safeguarding the region by adapting to evolving aerial threats.
Footage includes various pieces of drone and counter-drone technology plus soundbites from Cristian Coman, Senior Scientist, NATO Communications and Information Agency.
