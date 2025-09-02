Eyes on the sky for Baltic counter-drone exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975854" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A joint counter-drone exercise has taken place in Latvia, aimed at strengthening NATO’s defence readiness along the country’s borders.

Exercise Baltic Trust 25 was organised by the Latvian National Guard in partnership with the NATO Communications and Information Agency. Nearly 500 people attended from NATO member and partner countries alongside 100 representatives from industry.

Along with new counter-drone technology, the participants tried out new drones and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

The exercise underscored NATO’s commitment to safeguarding the region by adapting to evolving aerial threats.

Footage includes various pieces of drone and counter-drone technology plus soundbites from Cristian Coman, Senior Scientist, NATO Communications and Information Agency.