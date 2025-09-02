Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on the sky for Baltic counter-drone exercise

    LATVIA

    08.26.2025

    Natochannel           

    A joint counter-drone exercise has taken place in Latvia, aimed at strengthening NATO’s defence readiness along the country’s borders.
    Exercise Baltic Trust 25 was organised by the Latvian National Guard in partnership with the NATO Communications and Information Agency. Nearly 500 people attended from NATO member and partner countries alongside 100 representatives from industry.
    Along with new counter-drone technology, the participants tried out new drones and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems.
    The exercise underscored NATO’s commitment to safeguarding the region by adapting to evolving aerial threats.
    Footage includes various pieces of drone and counter-drone technology plus soundbites from Cristian Coman, Senior Scientist, NATO Communications and Information Agency.

    Exercise Baltic Trust 25

