    Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion react to contact from enemy forces during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 5th, 2025. NATO and partner countries participate in this exercise showcasing a commitment to collective defense and regional security while strengthening alliances and building trust among nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975853
    VIRIN: 250905-A-JL185-9696
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111272477
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DE

    This work, Saber Junction 25, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

