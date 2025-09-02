Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - September 5, 2025

    GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Cavalry Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal by the Estonian Defense League at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.

    U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin.

    (U.S. Airforce Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975850
    VIRIN: 250905-F-KA816-1544
    Filename: DOD_111272449
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - September 5, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5-7 Cav
    AFN Europe Report
    Southern European Task Force - Africa
    African Accountability Colloquium

