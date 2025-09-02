AFN Europe Report - September 5, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Cavalry Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal by the Estonian Defense League at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.



U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin.



(U.S. Airforce Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)