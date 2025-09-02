In this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Cavalry Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal by the Estonian Defense League at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.
U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin.
(U.S. Airforce Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 07:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975850
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-KA816-1544
|Filename:
|DOD_111272449
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - September 5, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.