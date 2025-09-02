Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: 52nd OSS Air Traffic Controllers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    The b-roll package highlights 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975848
    VIRIN: 250905-F-GL460-1005
    Filename: DOD_111272417
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: 52nd OSS Air Traffic Controllers, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download