52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic controllers explain the duties and responsibilities of ATC during a highlight video at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 29, 2025. Airmen who work in ATC have an essential role in avoiding mishaps during flight operations by directing and controlling air and ground traffic on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 06:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975847
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-GL460-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111272416
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Projecting safety through radio waves: air traffic controllers, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.