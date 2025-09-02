Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Projecting safety through radio waves: air traffic controllers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic controllers explain the duties and responsibilities of ATC during a highlight video at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 29, 2025. Airmen who work in ATC have an essential role in avoiding mishaps during flight operations by directing and controlling air and ground traffic on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 06:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975847
    VIRIN: 250905-F-GL460-1004
    Filename: DOD_111272416
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    readiness
    Ready AF
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Traffic Control
    52nd Fighter Wing

