Projecting safety through radio waves: air traffic controllers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic controllers explain the duties and responsibilities of ATC during a highlight video at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, August 29, 2025. Airmen who work in ATC have an essential role in avoiding mishaps during flight operations by directing and controlling air and ground traffic on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)