Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C.A.R.E. Bus Tour Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center offers monthly familiarization tours through downtown Kaiserslautern, Germany, to Department of Defense ID card holders from March to October. The tour includes stops at the German-American Community Office and a local German restaurant. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975842
    VIRIN: 250905-F-QO967-5606
    Filename: DOD_111272375
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C.A.R.E. Bus Tour Spot, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download