The Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center offers monthly familiarization tours through downtown Kaiserslautern, Germany, to Department of Defense ID card holders from March to October. The tour includes stops at the German-American Community Office and a local German restaurant. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 06:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975842
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-QO967-5606
|Filename:
|DOD_111272375
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, C.A.R.E. Bus Tour Spot, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
