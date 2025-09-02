The 86th Force Support Squadron has an e-magazine that can be accessed through their website to view multiple events and important information around the Kaiserslautern Military Community area. The e-magazine is released monthly to provide the most up-to-date information to readers. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 06:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975840
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-QO967-2238
|Filename:
|DOD_111272348
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 FSS E-Magazine Spot (720p), by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.